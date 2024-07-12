Are you ever concerned about how close cars get behind you? As cyclists ourselves, this has always been a source of worry when trying to navigate our busy city. A new solution is here: the AI-powered Rear View Mirror.

Key Features:

Real-Time Alerts: Provides visual and audio notifications for approaching vehicles.

Provides visual and audio notifications for approaching vehicles. Compact and Easy to Install: Fits seamlessly on various bike types.

Fits seamlessly on various bike types. Enhanced Safety: Aims to reduce accidents and increase cyclist awareness.

Aims to reduce accidents and increase cyclist awareness. Customizable Alerts: Tailor visual and audio warnings based on preferences and set your own warning distances.

The Luna Oculus, a rear-facing camera integrated with a bike light, connects to a smartphone app to give cyclists a heads-up when vehicles get too close. The app shows a livestream view of what’s happening behind and provides escalating alerts as vehicles approach.

This innovative device brings the benefits of smart camera technology to cyclists, helping them stay safe on the roads. For more details, visit the Indiegogo page.