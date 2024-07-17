Apple Watch fans feeling nostalgic for their old iPods can rejoice with TinyPod. This unique case transforms your Apple Watch into a retro MP3 player. Priced at $79, it features a functional scroll wheel that connects with the watch’s digital crown. For those on a budget, there’s a $29 version without the scroll wheel, but we’d recommend the scroll wheel for the full effect.

TinyPod isn’t just about looks; it enhances your watch as a phone companion. Designed for cellular models, it allows messaging, calls, mobile payments, and music playback, keeping you connected while your phone stays behind.

Unlike past nostalgic gadgets that never made it to market, TinyPod is set to ship this summer. It’s available for pre-order in three sizes and allows charging without removing the watch from the case.

This product offers a blend of retro charm and practical utility for those wanting to reduce phone dependency while staying connected. TinyPod is a perfect accessory for any Apple Watch user looking to merge nostalgia with functionality.

For more details and to pre-order, visit TinyPod’s website.