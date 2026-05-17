Garden’s AI Pool Cleaner Wants to Make Weekly Maintenance Obsolete

Grew up back East, got sick of the cold and headed West. Since I was small I have been pushing buttons – both electronic and human. With an insatiable need for tech I thought “why not start a blog focusing on technology, and use my dislikes and likes to post on gadgets.”

Grew up back East, got sick of the cold and headed West. Since I was small I have been pushing buttons – both electronic and human. With an insatiable need for tech I thought “why not start a blog focusing on technology, and use my dislikes and likes to post on gadgets.”

Dual cameras, real-time mapping, and 30-day autonomy aim to turn pool cleaning into a background task

Dragging out a telescoping pole every few days feels like a chore that should’ve been automated years ago. iGarden is betting it finally has the answer with the M1 AI Series—an intelligent pool cleaner designed to handle the job for an entire month without intervention.

At the center of it all is the M1 Pro Max, a $1,199 flagship (currently discounted to $999) that leans heavily into AI-driven automation rather than brute-force cleaning.

A Smarter Way to Clean Your Pool

The M1 doesn’t just wander around like traditional robotic cleaners. Its dual-camera vision system builds a real-time 3D map of your pool, identifying debris types and calculating the most efficient cleaning path as it goes.

Powered by OmniLogic™ AI, the system adapts to lighting changes, surface materials, and pool shapes on the fly. Instead of relying on repetitive patterns, it learns your pool’s layout and optimizes coverage with each cycle—cutting down missed spots and wasted movement.

In practice, that means full cleaning cycles can wrap up in roughly 20 minutes, with far less guesswork than older bots.

The Real Hook: You Don’t Have to Touch It

Most cordless pool cleaners still demand daily attention—pull them out, recharge, drop them back in. The M1 flips that model entirely.

It operates on an underwater wake-and-sleep cycle, staying submerged for up to 30 days while automatically scheduling cleaning sessions. No daily retrieval. No constant charging. Just set it once and let it handle the rest.

That long-term autonomy is made possible by AI Inverter 2.0, which reduces energy consumption to a fraction of traditional systems. Running continuously stops feeling like a power drain and starts looking practical.

Not Just an Upgrade—A Different Philosophy

The M1 Pro Max isn’t trying to outmuscle older models—it’s trying to outthink them.

Where previous cleaners like iGarden’s K Pro 150 focus on extended runtime and raw suction power, the M1 shifts toward automation-first design. It prioritizes mapping, scheduling, and adaptive cleaning over sheer force, aiming to maintain a consistently clean pool rather than reacting to buildup.

That distinction matters. One approach cleans harder. The other tries to make cleaning irrelevant.

Premium Price, High Expectations

At $1,199, the M1 sits firmly in premium territory, backed by a CES 2026 Innovation Award nod. It’s available now through iGarden’s site, Amazon, and select global partners.

The bigger question isn’t what it promises—it’s whether it delivers over time. Thirty days of hands-off operation sounds like the future of pool maintenance. The real test will be how consistently it performs once the novelty wears off.