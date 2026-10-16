Xbox’s Smallest Controller Fits in Your Pocket and Still Has Every Button You Need

Standard Xbox controllers are roughly the size of a small sandwich — an analogy worth keeping in mind when stuffing one into a carry-on, handing one to a younger player, or propping a phone on a tray table at 35,000 feet. Microsoft’s answer is the Xbox Nano Controller: just over five inches long, 3.5 ounces, and lighter than most smartphones currently on the market, according to Microsoft’s official announcement.

The more notable detail is what Microsoft didn’t cut. All 18 standard Xbox gameplay inputs are present, including analog sticks, face buttons, triggers, bumpers, and the D-pad, per Microsoft’s announcement. A programmable Action Button in the center can be configured for shortcuts such as screenshots or gameplay recording. Connectivity covers Xbox Wireless for consoles and Bluetooth for Windows PCs, iOS, Android, and select smart TVs, making it a plausible fit for cloud gaming across multiple screens.

Image: Xbox

The Battery Upgrade Comes With Fine Print

Built-in rechargeable battery via rear USB-C port, but the cable to charge it is sold separately.

Replacing AA batteries with a built-in rechargeable cell charged through a rear USB-C port is a meaningful change from the standard Xbox Wireless Controller setup. The cable, however, ships separately. The Nano is also reportedly incompatible with existing Xbox charging ports and battery packs, so whatever drawer of Xbox accessories you have won’t help here. That’s worth factoring into the real cost before checkout.

Image: Xbox

Who This Is Actually For

At $49.99, it undercuts the standard controller by roughly twenty dollars and weighs almost nothing in a bag.

The standard Xbox Wireless Controller typically runs around $69.99, per IGN. The Nano lands at $49.99, with retail availability beginning November 4, 2026 in the United States and more than 30 additional markets. Microsoft positions it for travelers, younger players, and people with smaller hands. For adults accustomed to full-size gamepads, the reduced body may feel cramped during longer sessions, though that remains an open ergonomic question until reviewers log real hours with the hardware.

Battery life, vibration behavior, and trigger responsiveness are all unconfirmed from announcement materials. Those answers will matter. The cable omission, reported by The Verge, is already confirmed enough to plan around.